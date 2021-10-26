-
Our guest on StudioTulsa is Bruce Sorrell, who joined Chamber Music Tulsa as its executive director in early 2012. He tells us about the exciting…
-
Our guest is Joseph Arndt, who's been the music director at Saint John's Episcopal Church here in Tulsa since 2015. Arndt received his M.M. from The…
-
Our guest is Daniel Hege, who will tomorrow night (Saturday the 11th) conduct the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra in its next concert. The program, titled…
-
Our guest on StudioTulsa is the Music Director for the Signature Symphony at TCC, Andrés Franco, who also serves as the Associate Conductor of the…