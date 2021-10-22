Chamber Music Tulsa welcomes the magnificent Brentano Quartet

Our guest on StudioTulsa is Bruce Sorrell, who joined Chamber Music Tulsa as its executive director in early 2012. He tells us about the exciting performances that CMT will present this weekend (on Friday the 22nd, Saturday the 23rd, and Sunday the 24th) by the Brentano Quartet. Long regarded as one of the nation's leading string quartets and now based at the Yale School of Music, the Brentano is celebrating its 30th season as a collective. For a complete rundown of these performances as well as show times and ticket information, please visit the Chamber Music Tulsa website.