StudioTulsa

Chamber Music Tulsa welcomes the magnificent Brentano Quartet

Public Radio Tulsa | By Rich Fisher
Published October 22, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT
Photo by Juergen Frank (via brentanoquartet.com)
Aired on Friday, October 22nd.

Our guest on StudioTulsa is Bruce Sorrell, who joined Chamber Music Tulsa as its executive director in early 2012. He tells us about the exciting performances that CMT will present this weekend (on Friday the 22nd, Saturday the 23rd, and Sunday the 24th) by the Brentano Quartet. Long regarded as one of the nation's leading string quartets and now based at the Yale School of Music, the Brentano is celebrating its 30th season as a collective. For a complete rundown of these performances as well as show times and ticket information, please visit the Chamber Music Tulsa website.

StudioTulsaTulsa PACTulsa Performing Arts CenterClassical MusicChamber MusicAmerican MusicChamber Music TulsaHardesty Arts Center (AHHA)MusiciansTulsa's Local Arts SceneViolin Musicstring quartetJ.S. BachComposersIgor Stravinsky
Rich Fisher
Rich Fisher passed through KWGS about thirty years ago, and just never left. Today, he is the general manager of Public Radio Tulsa, and the host of KWGS’s public affairs program, StudioTulsa, which celebrated its twentieth anniversary in August 2012 . As host of StudioTulsa, Rich has conducted roughly four thousand long-form interviews with local, national, and international figures in the arts, humanities, sciences, and government. Very few interviews have gone smoothly. Despite this, he has been honored for his work by several organizations including the Governor's Arts Award for Media by the State Arts Council, a Harwelden Award from the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa, and was named one of the “99 Great Things About Oklahoma” in 2000 by Oklahoma Today magazine.
