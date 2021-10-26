-
The U.S. Supreme Court granted Oklahoma's request to overturn a lower court’s ruling, allowing the state to carry out its first execution in more than six years.
-
A three-member panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit issued the stays Wednesday for death row inmates John Marion Grant, who was scheduled to die on Thursday, and Julius Jones, whose lethal injection was set for Nov. 18.
-
A clemency hearing for Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones was delayed for a week while his legal challenge is pending in federal court.
-
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor is asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to disqualify two members of the state pardon and parole board for the…
-
Oklahoma County residents want a grand jury to investigate District Attorney David Prater and recommend removing him from office, alleging he’s targeting…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma prosecutor is again asking the state Supreme Court to remove two members of the Pardon and Parole Board from the case of…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday that he will not decide whether to spare Julius Jones from a lethal injection until after…
-
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set new execution dates Monday for seven death row prisoners, including Julius Jones, who was recommended for…
-
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board has voted to commute Julius Jones’ death sentence to life in prison with a possibility of parole. The recommendation…
-
The request by Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater to block two parole board members from Julius Jones’s commutation hearing has been denied by…