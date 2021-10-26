-
Now Eligible, State Health Department Asks Government, Community Leaders: 'Step Up' & Get VaccinatedWith COVID-19 vaccine eligibility now expanded to the vast majority of Oklahoma adults, the state health department is urging everyone who qualifies --…
The 2020 Tulsa State Fair has been canceled.The Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority pulled the plug Tuesday afternoon on midway rides and…
Hospital demand for convalescent plasma to help people battling COVID-19 is up 700% in recent weeks, according to the Oklahoma Blood Institute.OBI…
Officials in Tulsa said Thursday that a direct causal connection cannot be drawn between the coronavirus infection of former presidential candidate Herman…
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith announced Wednesday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus."Despite our best efforts, we contracted…
The Tulsa Board of County Commissioners voted 3-0 on Monday to end a contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to house federal immigration…
Tulsa officials on Friday said the city and county are ready to follow the state into phase three of a reopening plan on Monday.As of Friday, Tulsa County…
It’s been a big week for Tulsa’s levees.U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite on Thursday signed a "chiefs report," recommending to Congress…
The U.S. Commerce Department announced Tuesday a $3 million dollar award to Tulsa County for improvements to the Arkansas River levee system.The grant is…