Oklahoma's members of the U.S. House of Representatives split Monday night on votes to override President Donald Trump's veto of the National Defense…
Oklahoma's congressional delegation is entirely Republican once again.In one of the most-watched races of the 2020 election, Oklahoma Republican U.S. Sen.…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republicans have launched an all-out offensive in deep-red Oklahoma to win back the state’s lone Democrat-held congressional seat,…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State Sen. Stephanie Bice won the Republican nomination on Tuesday for the 5th District congressional seat in Oklahoma City, setting…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two Oklahoma City women, each touting their conservative credentials and support for President Donald Trump, will face off Tuesday in…
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is suspending policies blamed for mail delays until after the November election.That announcement came Tuesday as…
U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, Oklahoma's lone Congressional Democrat, said that while the two parties in Congress don't see eye-to-eye on much, there is some…
Oklahoma’s sole Democrat in Congress said Monday another coronavirus relief bill is needed as cases surge, despite voting against a $3 trillion package in…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A question on whether to expand Medicaid in Oklahoma and a crowded Republican field vying to challenge the state’s lone congressional…
Oklahoma Congressional Delegation Pushes Trump to Make Public Hospitals Eligible for CARES Act FundsOklahoma’s congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to let public hospitals access funding available through the Coronavirus Aid,…