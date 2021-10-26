Kevin Matthews

-
The chair of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission said demands from living survivors’ attorneys played into the cancellation of the…
The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has made a lot of headlines recently.The commission's relationship with Gov. Kevin Stitt came to a head…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Democratic leaders in the Oklahoma Senate filed a formal complaint against one of their GOP colleagues over sexually suggestive…
The Oklahoma Senate on Wednesday sent the governor two bills to clamp down on protests.House Bill 1674 grants drivers who hit protesters in the road…
Former Oklahoma State Senator Maxine Horner of Tulsa died this week at 88, according to her family and current lawmakers.“Generations of Oklahomans have a…
Calls are mounting for Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) to resign his seat on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission after his role in sowing…
A history center being built by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has a new home.After talks to build the Greenwood Rising History Center…