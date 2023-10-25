Killers of the Flower Moon

-
This Osage family's story has long been in the public eye. Here's how they're handling it being portrayed on the silver screenKillers of the Flower Moon is already generating Oscar buzz. But in Oklahoma, the story behind it is deeply personal. Jim Gray, the former principal chief of the Osage Nation, and his family met with KOSU’s Anna Pope to watch the film at the Circle Cinema in Tulsa for its public debut. The film is not only a story about the history of their community, but of the Gray family.