Mass Transit

-
Tulsa Transit Authority says they are trying to improve access to public transportation for the homeless. Staff at Tulsa Transit studied how the bus is…
-
On demand rides may soon be part of Tulsa’s public transportation strategy. Steve Wilkes from IBI Group, a consulting company, gave a presentation to the…
-
A Gathering Place shuttle is tentatively set to resume service on Memorial Day weekend. The Tulsa Transit Authority yesterday approved a shuttle contract…
-
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has received $154 million from the federal coronavirus relief package passed in December.State Secretary of…
-
State officials are looking for public feedback on Oklahoma’s first public transit plan through late November.Oklahoma Transit Authority Executive…
-
Tulsa Transit’s fixed-route buses and Lift service will not collect fares during the month of April.The intent is to minimize the contact drivers have…
-
On this edition of ST, an interesting chat with Tulsa Transit Interim General Manager Debbie Ruggles. In a joint appearance, City of Tulsa and Tulsa…
-
Our guest on ST is Chuck Marohn, an engineer based in Minnesota and member of the American Institute of Certified Planners. He's also the founder and…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, an interesting conversation with Gabe Klein, an entrepreneur and urban-development advocate who was formerly the DOT…
-
This evening -- Tuesday the 8th -- beginning at 6pm, Oklahoma Watch, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to both in-depth reporting and investigative…