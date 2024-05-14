Tulsa bus fares to increase July 1

Tulsa's public transit system announced Tuesday its first fare increase in a decade.

MetroLink Tulsa, formerly known as Tulsa Transit, will increase regular bus fares on all routes from $1.75 to $2, according to a press statement. One-way fares on LinkAssist, formerly Lift, will increase from $3.50 to $4.

MetroLink General Manager Scott Marr said in a statement that the rate hike was "largely driven by rising gasoline, labor and repair costs."

According to a spokesperson, rates will increase on all other fare types as well:



1-Day pass: from $3.75 to $4

7-day pass: from $14 to $20

10 rides: from $14 to $20

31-day pass: from $45 to $50

10-ride LinkAssist book: from $35 to $40

Scott said the higher prices "will allow us to continue providing the most reliable, on-time service to our riders."

While not at pre-pandemic levels, Tulsa's transit system has continued to see ridership recover, according to the MTTA's own data.