The Muscogee Nation's new Tulsa hospital is now offering monoclonal antibody treatment, an outpatient procedure meant to help prevent individuals with…
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt departed Tulsa's Cox Business Convention Center almost an hour earlier than scheduled last night, as attendees at an event meant…
The Muscogee Nation this week announced a rebranding, centering its public image around "Muscogee" -- not "Creek." "The British coined the misnomer…
The US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma hosted a “Day of Hope” Friday at Tulsa’s Promenade Mall.The purpose was to pass safety and…
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation is sending two specialized mobile health units to rural corners of the reservation in an attempt to increase access to the…
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health is now offering first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations on a first come, first served basis at a drive-thru…
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health announced Friday any Oklahoman 18 or older is welcome at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Tulsa next…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday ruled the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute a former Tulsa police…
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation and Indian Health Service will hold a 4,000 dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Tulsa next weekend.Shots will be given March…
Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in McGirt v Oklahoma that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation was never disestablished, the U.S. District Court for…