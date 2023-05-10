On this edition of ST, a conversation about a disturbing and pivotal chapter in the relations between the U.S. military and Indigenous peoples. Our guest is Peter Cozzens, who is the author or editor of 18 well-regardedv books on the American Civil War and the Indian Wars of the American West. He joins us to discuss his newest book, "A Brutal Reckoning: Andrew Jackson, the Creek Indians, and the Epic War for the American South." As noted of this work in a starred review in Booklist: "Cozzens vividly describes the Creek Indians' advanced society and clashes with other tribes, giving a grand sense of their civilization.... Equally well brought to life, Cozzens' dramatic, often gory descriptions of armed conflicts among the Creeks and white settlers put flesh to myth-encased events.... A valuable addition to the history of Native Americans and the early years of the American republic."