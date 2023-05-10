"A Brutal Reckoning: Andrew Jackson, the Creek Indians, and the Epic War for the American South"
"A seasoned historical storyteller, Cozzens portrays both Jackson and his Creek adversaries without minimizing their flaws, though he is clearly appalled by Jackson's later treatment of the Indians during the Trail of Tears.... An authoritative account." -- Kirkus Reviews (starred)
On this edition of ST, a conversation about a disturbing and pivotal chapter in the relations between the U.S. military and Indigenous peoples. Our guest is Peter Cozzens, who is the author or editor of 18 well-regardedv books on the American Civil War and the Indian Wars of the American West. He joins us to discuss his newest book, "A Brutal Reckoning: Andrew Jackson, the Creek Indians, and the Epic War for the American South." As noted of this work in a starred review in Booklist: "Cozzens vividly describes the Creek Indians' advanced society and clashes with other tribes, giving a grand sense of their civilization.... Equally well brought to life, Cozzens' dramatic, often gory descriptions of armed conflicts among the Creeks and white settlers put flesh to myth-encased events.... A valuable addition to the history of Native Americans and the early years of the American republic."