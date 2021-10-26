Muslim Americans

-
Our guest is Dr. Amir Hussain of Loyola Marymount University. He'll be speaking tomorrow night (Friday the 20th) at Philbrook Museum of Art here in Tulsa…
Our guest is Susan Green, a curator at Philbrook Museum of Art here in Tulsa. She's the local curator for a traveling show now at Philbrook's main campus…
In 2013, Dr. Ayaz Virji left a comfortable job at an East Coast hospital and moved to a medical facility in a small town in Minnesota; he felt personally…
(Note: This interview originally aired back in January.) Our guest is Dr. Duane Bidwell, a professor of practical theology, spiritual care, and counseling…
Our guest is Dr. Duane Bidwell, a professor of practical theology, spiritual care, and counseling at Claremont School of Theology in California. He tells…
How have civil rights changed in this country -- and indeed, around the world -- since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001? How has our…