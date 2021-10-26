-
Two days after the Oklahoma National Guard activated personnel to assist the Oklahoma Highway Patrol with severe winter weather response, two soldiers…
-
The Oklahoma National Guard is deploying personnel to both Washington, D.C., and Oklahoma City to support law enforcement efforts to defend the state and…
-
The head of the Oklahoma National Guard said Wednesday that the Guard will ramp up its mission to provide assistance to the state's nursing homes and…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Hundreds of soldiers in the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team will reunite with their families this morning at Will Rogers Air…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Four hundred soldiers with the Oklahoma National Guard are preparing to return home. Guard officials say the soldiers with the 45th…