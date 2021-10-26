-
The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flash Flood Warning for North Tulsa County until 200 pm Tuesday.
A significant and life-threatening heavy rainfall event will unfold over eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas early this week. A slow moving upper…
A significant and life-threatening heavy rainfall event will unfold over eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas early this week.A slow moving upper storm…
A moist and unstable air-mass will remain over the region on Sunday as a large upper level storm system organizes over the western United States. As this…