The Oklahoma Blood Institute has joined six other community blood centers in a nationwide reserve for emergencies.Partners in the Blood Emergency…
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is urging potential donors to give immediately with blood supplies down to an emergency low level.Donations haven’t fully…
The Oklahoma Blood Institute on Monday announced a new promotion, meant to encourage Oklahomans to help play a role in solving two public health problems:…
Around one in three Oklahomans has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and while that’s good news, blood donations have dropped off as more…
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is calling on Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma, which can be used in the treatment of those…
Hospital demand for convalescent plasma to help people battling COVID-19 is up 700% in recent weeks, according to the Oklahoma Blood Institute.OBI…
The American Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.The test does not tell donors whether they have…
Oklahoma Blood Institute will provide all donors 18 and older with free COVID-19 antibody tests.Testing will be offered at donor centers and mobile blood…