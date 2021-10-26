-
The Oklahoma Senate held an interim study Monday on the state of the beef processing industry in Oklahoma and the challenges and opportunities presented…
Unsolicited packages of seeds from China are arriving in mailboxes around the country. More than 20 state departments of agriculture, including Oklahoma,…
An executive order signed by President Trump on Tuesday could mean some support for the nation's — and Oklahoma's — beleaguered meat industry as it…
Our guests are Mike Appel and Emily Oakley, the husband-and-wife team behind Three Springs Farm, a small but active organic farm in Oaks, Oklahoma (about…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is administering a program that offers grants and loans for qualified…