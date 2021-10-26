-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma National Guard troops who have been assisting with the state’s response to COVID-19 will begin ending their assignment this…
The Oklahoma National Guard's first Black commander apologized Monday for their role in the Tulsa Race Massacre.Speaking at a soil collection ceremony to…
Oklahoma U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe, the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, released a late Thursday statement expressing strong…
Two days after the Oklahoma National Guard activated personnel to assist the Oklahoma Highway Patrol with severe winter weather response, two soldiers…
The Oklahoma National Guard is deploying personnel to both Washington, D.C., and Oklahoma City to support law enforcement efforts to defend the state and…
The leader of the Oklahoma National Guard is imploring citizens to take proper COVID-19 precautions amid rapidly worsening trends in the state's pandemic…
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — As many as 250 Oklahoma Army National Guard soldiers are being activated to help provide security during President Donald Trump’s…
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Friday morning his pick for a new interim director of the State Department of Health.Col. Lance Frye, a Tulsa resident, is…
The head of the Oklahoma National Guard said Wednesday that the Guard will ramp up its mission to provide assistance to the state's nursing homes and…
The Oklahoma National Guard receives a tribute from the Oklahoma legislature. The lawmakers gathered in a special session to honor the guard members just…