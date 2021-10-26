Oklahoma State Budget

-
"A Better Path Forward," a new report from OK Policy, proposes a number of tax and budget reforms aimed at fairness, prosperity, improved health, and better education services
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma collected a one month record amount of revenue in September, and for the previous 12 month period as well, state Treasurer…
The Oklahoma State Board of Equalization on Monday voted on its final certification of funds for fiscal year 2022, anticipating impacts of changes made in…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed key legislation Monday to implement a $9 billion spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July…
Democratic state lawmakers said this week they will run legislation next session to improve Oklahoma’s budgeting process.From the announcement of an…
A week before they’re constitutionally required to adjourn for the year, Oklahoma lawmakers have passed a state budget.The $8.8 billion appropriations…
A budget agreement announced by Oklahoma Republican leaders late last week is moving ahead at full speed.The House passed Tuesday afternoon House Bill…
After a week of speculation, Republican state leaders announced Thursday afternoon a high-level agreement on an $8.3 billion budget.Gov. Kevin Stitt said…
While Republican leaders in the Oklahoma legislature continue to hash out a budget with adjournment two and a half weeks out, House Democrats released on…
Oklahoma’s total fiscal year 2022 budget has grown by more than $1 billion.The State Board of Equalization on Tuesday approved a total appropriations…