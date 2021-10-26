-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Parents of schoolchildren joined the Oklahoma State Medical Association on Thursday in filing a lawsuit seeking to overturn a state…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group of Oklahoma medical organizations filed suit Thursday seeking to stop Gov. Kevin Stitt from privatizing much of the state’s…
-
The Oklahoma State Medical Association announced Saturday it plans to ask the Oklahoma Supreme Court for an injunction that would prevent the state from…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dr. Ervin Yen, an Oklahoma City anesthesiologist and former Republican state senator, plans to challenge Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt…
-
The Oklahoma State Medical Association and other health groups held a virtual news conference on Thursday asking voters to reject State Question 814.The…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association is renewing the group’s call for a statewide mask mandate as the number of…
-
There are 18 counties in Oklahoma now at "orange" in the state’s two-week old COVID alert system, despite some having new case levels two to three times…
-
Oklahoma has already begun reopening following a plan by Governor Kevin Stitt, but a team of health researchers estimate that the state is still over 50…