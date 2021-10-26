Oklahoma Visual Artists Coalition (OVAC)

-
On this edition of our program, we learn about the 2021 Art 365 program from the nonprofit Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC). The artists whose work…
-
The nonprofit Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition, or OVAC, which began in 1988, actively supports visual artists living and working throughout Oklahoma. On…
-
On this edition of ST, we hear about an Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (or OVAC) program that supports young professionals interested in a career as a…
-
On Sunday the 16th, from 1pm till 5pm, AHHA --- a/k/a the Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa's Hardesty Arts Center --- will have its Grand Opening.…