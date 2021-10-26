-
Updated March 25, 7:20 p.m.Oklahoma’s boost to its COVID-19 contact tracing efforts led to no insights and was marred by technology problems and a failure…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Journalists from around the U.S. are finding ways to help their colleagues simply pay rent or buy groceries as they face lost or…
-
Terri White, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services commissioner, and Michael Brose, Mental Health Association in Tulsa…
-
Millions across the nation are still having trouble finding work. But the growing town of Guymon, OK is different. There are more jobs than people to fill…
-
The numbers are staggering: drug abuse is estimated to cost employers $276 billion a year and three-fourths, or 76 percent, of people with a drug or…
-
During the same week that KWGS, Oklahoma Watch and other select media outlets in the state are presenting a series of reports on Oklahoma’s “State of…
-
Genes play an important role in whether a person becomes addicted to drugs or alcohol, experts say, but they don’t guarantee anything.Scientists studying…
-
Addiction costs Oklahoma and its residents an estimated $7.2 billion a year. That’s more than the state government’s budget of $6.7 billion. That’s enough…