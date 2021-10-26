OU Physicians-Tulsa

-
On this edition of our program, we learn about bariatric surgery, also known as weight-loss surgery. Once thought of in strictly "cosmetic" terms, the…
-
OU Physicians' Dr. Jabraan Pasha Speaks With KWGS About Tulsa Hospital Capacity, Staffing, And MasksDr. Jabraan Pasha of OU Physicians spoke with KWGS about the readiness of Tulsa's hospital system to deal with rising COVID-19 rates, the city's new mask…
-
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we learn about the newly renovated Tandy Family YMCA (at 5005 S. Darlington Avenue). This impressive new facility,…