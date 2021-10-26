-
Our guest is Anita Hill, the University Professor of Social Policy, Law, and Women's and Gender Studies at Brandeis University. Following her historic…
-
Our guest is the bestselling young-adult writer Laurie Halse Anderson, who is widely known and appreciated for the brave manner in which she writes about,…
-
Our guest on this installment of StudioTulsa is Brenda Tracy, a registered nurse who's based in Oregon. Tracy speaks often about sexual assault and…
-
On this edition of ST, we learn about a locally based conference on the prevention of child sexual abuse, which is happening today and tomorrow (the 8th…
-
On this edition of ST, we speak with the award-winning journalist Kristen Lombardi, who's a staff writer at The Center for Public Integrity, and who's…
-
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old Sand Springs teacher has been arrested on a rape complaint involving a 17-year-old student.Police…