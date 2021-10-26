regina goodwin

-
State lawmakers have moved to ban the teaching of critical race theory in Oklahoma schools.The House sent House Bill 1775 to the governor Thursday on a…
-
Members of Oklahoma's Legislative Black Caucus this week questioned Republican House leaders' decision not to hear several police reform bills this…
-
Former Oklahoma State Senator Maxine Horner of Tulsa died this week at 88, according to her family and current lawmakers.“Generations of Oklahomans have a…
-
Voting access proponents staged a press conference Tuesday, saying Tulsa County and the Tulsa County Election Board aren't doing enough to communicate…
-
The Oklahoma House of Representatives Public Safety Committee spent most of Tuesday hearing from witnesses in two separate policing-related interim…
-
The high-ranking Tulsa police officer who came under international scrutiny last week for his comments that systemic racism in policing "just doesn't…