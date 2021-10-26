-
After six hours of deliberations Monday, a federal jury found former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler guilty on charges related to the 2014 killing of…
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Testimony concluded Friday in the murder trial, the fifth such trial, of a former Tulsa police officer charged in the fatal 2014…
Jury selection started Monday in the federal murder trial of a former Tulsa police officer in the 2014 shooting death of his daughter’s boyfriend.Shannon…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday ruled the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute a former Tulsa police…
A former Tulsa Police officer serving 15 years for manslaughter in the 2014 shooting of his daughter’s boyfriend will face a federal murder trial.U.S.…