shelley zumwalt

Stitt Announces Federal Unemployment Benefits Ending, State To Offer $1,200 Return To Work IncentiveOklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt confirmed Monday the state is pulling the plug on federal enhanced unemployment benefits on June 26.Congress funded the…
Eight Days After Relief Bill Signing, Some Unemployed Oklahomans Still Waiting For Answers, PaymentsPresident Trump signed a COVID-19 relief bill providing for certain unemployment benefits two Sundays ago, but the state of Oklahoma says it still hasn't…
This story was updated at 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, to include an additional statement from an OESC spokesperson received after initial…
Oklahoma employers will be paying more in unemployment taxes next year.The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is raising the rate from a range of…
State lawmakers during an interim study on Tuesday dug into reported problems with Conduent, the company processing Oklahomans’ unemployment benefits.The…