southern baptists

Search Query
Show Search
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Contest Rules
Local Hosts & Staff
PRT Newsletter
Public File
About Us
Contact Us
Contest Rules
Local Hosts & Staff
PRT Newsletter
Public File
Events
Community Calendar
Public Announcements
Submit An Event
The Give & Take
Community Calendar
Public Announcements
Submit An Event
The Give & Take
Listen
Listen Live
Podcast Directory
Listen Live
Podcast Directory
News
Local & Regional
Oklahoma Engaged
StateImpact Oklahoma
Weather & Traffic
NPR National News
Local & Regional
Oklahoma Engaged
StateImpact Oklahoma
Weather & Traffic
NPR National News
Music
Music Playlists
American Songbook
Classical
Jazz
Wind Band
Swing On This
World
Music Playlists
American Songbook
Classical
Jazz
Wind Band
Swing On This
World
Podcasts
Local Podcasts
APM Podcasts
NPR Podcasts
WNYC Podcasts
Local Podcasts
APM Podcasts
NPR Podcasts
WNYC Podcasts
Programs
Programs A-Z
All This Jazz
Classical Tulsa
Imprint
Museum Confidential
StudioTulsa
Programs A-Z
All This Jazz
Classical Tulsa
Imprint
Museum Confidential
StudioTulsa
Schedule
Public Radio 89.5 Radio Schedule
Classical 88.7 Radio Schedule
Jazz 89.5-2 Radio Schedule
World Radio 89.5-3 Radio Schedule
Songbook 88.7-2 Radio Schedule
Public Radio 89.5 Radio Schedule
Classical 88.7 Radio Schedule
Jazz 89.5-2 Radio Schedule
World Radio 89.5-3 Radio Schedule
Songbook 88.7-2 Radio Schedule
Support
Become a Member
Make A Donation
More Ways to Give
Renew Membership
Sustaining Membership
Vehicle Donation
Business Sponsorships
Ways to Support
Become a Member
Make A Donation
More Ways to Give
Renew Membership
Sustaining Membership
Vehicle Donation
Business Sponsorships
Ways to Support
© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577
A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
Menu
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
Public Radio 89.5
On Air
Now Playing
World Radio 89.5-3
On Air
Now Playing
Jazz 89.5-2
On Air
Now Playing
Classical 88.7
All Streams
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Contest Rules
Local Hosts & Staff
PRT Newsletter
Public File
About Us
Contact Us
Contest Rules
Local Hosts & Staff
PRT Newsletter
Public File
Events
Community Calendar
Public Announcements
Submit An Event
The Give & Take
Community Calendar
Public Announcements
Submit An Event
The Give & Take
Listen
Listen Live
Podcast Directory
Listen Live
Podcast Directory
News
Local & Regional
Oklahoma Engaged
StateImpact Oklahoma
Weather & Traffic
NPR National News
Local & Regional
Oklahoma Engaged
StateImpact Oklahoma
Weather & Traffic
NPR National News
Music
Music Playlists
American Songbook
Classical
Jazz
Wind Band
Swing On This
World
Music Playlists
American Songbook
Classical
Jazz
Wind Band
Swing On This
World
Podcasts
Local Podcasts
APM Podcasts
NPR Podcasts
WNYC Podcasts
Local Podcasts
APM Podcasts
NPR Podcasts
WNYC Podcasts
Programs
Programs A-Z
All This Jazz
Classical Tulsa
Imprint
Museum Confidential
StudioTulsa
Programs A-Z
All This Jazz
Classical Tulsa
Imprint
Museum Confidential
StudioTulsa
Schedule
Public Radio 89.5 Radio Schedule
Classical 88.7 Radio Schedule
Jazz 89.5-2 Radio Schedule
World Radio 89.5-3 Radio Schedule
Songbook 88.7-2 Radio Schedule
Public Radio 89.5 Radio Schedule
Classical 88.7 Radio Schedule
Jazz 89.5-2 Radio Schedule
World Radio 89.5-3 Radio Schedule
Songbook 88.7-2 Radio Schedule
Support
Become a Member
Make A Donation
More Ways to Give
Renew Membership
Sustaining Membership
Vehicle Donation
Business Sponsorships
Ways to Support
Become a Member
Make A Donation
More Ways to Give
Renew Membership
Sustaining Membership
Vehicle Donation
Business Sponsorships
Ways to Support
southern baptists
Local & Regional
Choosing 'Wisdom Over Desire,' Oklahoma Baptists Announce Falls Creek Summer Season Canceled
Chris Polansky
,
Saying they couldn't safely host their typical 50,000+ campers safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Oklahoma Baptists announced Monday that their…