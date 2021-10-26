The Hollywood Blacklist

-
The acclaimed Hollywood screenwriter Walter Bernstein died recently at the age of 101. His films included "Fail-Safe," "Paris Blues," "The Molly…
-
Our guest is Mallory O'Meara, an author, screenwriter, and film producer who lives and works in Los Angeles. She tells us about her new book, which is a…
-
Journalist and Author Glenn Frankel Offers "High Noon," the Story Behind a Beloved Hollywood WesternOn this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak with the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Frankel about his new book, "High Noon." It's a detailed…