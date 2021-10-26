The Institute of Interfaith Dialog

-
On Sunday the 25th -- at Grace Lutheran Church (2331 East 5th Place) in Tulsa -- the 28th Annual Knippa Interfaith / Ecumenical Lecture will be given. It…
-
OU's Dr. Charles Kimball: On the Rise, Decline, Tolerance, and/or Intolerance of Religion in AmericaWhat can we anticipate --- or even expect --- from the future of interfaith discussion in this country? To explore that question, we speak by phone with…
-
On this edition of ST, we speak by phone with Mustafa Akyolm, a columnist for two Turkish newspapers whose work has also appeared in Foreign Affairs,…