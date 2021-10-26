The Tea Party (Political Movement)

-
We chat with Ian Shapiro, the Sterling Professor of Political Science and director of the MacMillan Center at Yale University. He's the co-author of a new…
-
Is America truly an "exceptional" nation? And what do we mean, really, when we assert this? Our guest on this edition of ST is Mugambi Jouet, who teaches…
-
Just who are the Koch brothers -- and when, and why, did they decide to spend billions of dollars in order to change the direction of American politics?…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with political scientist and sociologist Theda Skocpol, whose recent work has focused on how political policy is…