-
Oklahoma Republican Rep. Tom Cole was the only member of the state's all-GOP Congressional Delegation to vote for a continuing resolution to avert a…
-
President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats' budget resolution for a $3.5 trillion spending plan, which passed the House of Representatives Tuesday on…
-
Oklahoma U.S. Rep. Tom Cole was among the guests at a think tank’s panel discussion this week on building partnerships in Congress.The virtual panel was…
-
Update (12:12 p.m., Wednesday, May 12): This story and its headline were updated following a statement from Rep. Stephanie Bice received after initial…
-
No one from Oklahoma’s delegation was among the 10 Republican U.S. representatives who joined 222 of their Democratic counterparts on Wednesday in voting…
-
Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) said Tuesday he opposes a non-binding resolution introduced by House Democrats that would urge Vice President Mike Pence to invoke…
-
Despite the attack on the United States Capitol by violent pro-Trump extremists that sent both the Senate and House of Representatives into lockdown and…
-
Oklahoma's members of the U.S. House of Representatives split Monday night on votes to override President Donald Trump's veto of the National Defense…
-
Oklahoma Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Cole believes Congress could settle on a new coronavirus relief bill late this week.Cole, a member of the House…
-
Oklahoma's congressional delegation is entirely Republican once again.In one of the most-watched races of the 2020 election, Oklahoma Republican U.S. Sen.…