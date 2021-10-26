-
A federal prosecutor turned private practice Native American law attorney says the despite the current stalemate between Gov. Kevin Stitt and tribes,…
-
Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma Trent Shores said this month that alongside issues stemming from the McGirt v. Oklahoma Supreme…
-
Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma Trent Shores has a new gig lined up.After 18 years with the Department of Justice, Shores will…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. attorneys in Oklahoma City and Tulsa both announced Tuesday that they plan to resign at the end of the month.U.S. Attorneys…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tribe leaders of the Cherokee and Chickasaw Nations want Congress to allow them to make agreements with the state of Oklahoma in the…
-
Oklahoma's three top federal prosecutors said Thursday they stand ready to prosecute any individuals who may have traveled from their jurisdictions to…
-
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Two men have been charged after being accused by authorities of fraudulently applying for small business loans intended for…
-
A Tulsa Police officer has been indicted on federal gun charges.U.S. Attorney Trent Shores announced Thursday 26-year-old Latoya Dythe faces charges for…
-
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A former Walmart manager has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for fraudulently seeking more than $8 million in small…
-
Oklahoma Tribes, US Attorneys Start Program to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons CasesOklahoma tribes and U.S. attorneys are the first in the nation to work together in a new federal program to handle missing and murdered indigenous persons…