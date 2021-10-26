TU Film Studies

-
Our guest is Gary Schyman, an award-winning composer of film, TV, and video game music -- including the "Bioshock" series of video games and the more…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with the Austin-based, Montana-raised filmmaker Alex Smith, who's currently visiting TU in order to screen and…
-
On this broadcast of ST, we chat with Laura Skoch, a Visiting Faculty Member with the Theatre Department here at The University of Tulsa. She's directing…
-
What can American motion pictures tell us about the American South, and what can the South tell us about the movies? Our guest is Robert Jackson, an…
-
"The Big Trail" -- a classic Western from 1930, and the first film in which John Wayne had a starring role -- was chosen in 2006 by the Library of…
-
A Chat with Laleh Mehran, a University of Tulsa Feagin Guest Artist Who's Speaking on Campus TonightOn this edition of ST, we speak by phone with Laleh Mehran, a Denver-based multi-disciplinary artist who moved to the United States from Iran when she was…
-
On this edition of AT, an interesting and far-reaching chat with Dan and Cheryl Foliart -- a husband-and-wife team who are, respectively, a Hollywood…
-
On this installment of ST, we speak by phone with Jonathan Scott Chinn, a filmmaker who lives and works in New York City, and who formerly worked as the…
-
On this edition of our show, we speak with Professor Sean Latham of the University of Tulsa. He's the Chair of the Faculty of English; he's also the…
-
Move over, Oscar; your uber-hyped, high-octane night of movie-making awards and accolades is now done with. This evening, Monday the 25th, at 7pm here on…