Tu football

-
University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins collected his latest award on Thursday.In a private ceremony, Collins was presented with the Bronko Nagurski…
-
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A bowl victory that increased Mississippi State’s win total this season to four and No. 22 Tulsa’s failed attempt to add another…
-
One week after becoming ranked for the first time in 10 years, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane moved up a spot to No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25.TU…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tulane's team doctor says safety Devon Walker fractured his spine in a head-to-head collision with a teammate during a game in…
-
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Steele Jantz threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as Iowa State beat Tulsa 38-23 Saturday to win its ninth…