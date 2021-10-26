-
Tulsa County Commissioners on Monday approved their biggest allocation of American Rescue Plan funding to date: $4 million for the expansion of OSU…
Preliminary figures show property values in Tulsa County are up 3.5% from last year, despite worries about the economic impacts of the coronavirus…
The CDC moratorium on evictions is ending Saturday, July 31st. At a press conference today, Eric Hallett, the coordinator of housing advocacy for Legal…
Tulsa Regional Tourism has been approved for $75,000 in virus relief funding from the American Rescue Plan for a media buy to promote the area to…
Local leaders are not leaving it to chance when it comes to landing new nonstop flights from Tulsa International Airport.As first reported by the Tulsa…
With earmarks reinstated in the congressional budgeting process, Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has requested $13.8 million to push ahead improvements for…
The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Monday announced funding allocations from President Biden and Congressional Democrats' American Rescue Plan for…
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado on Monday defended his participation in a convention rife with conspiracy theorists held Friday and Saturday in Broken…
Tulsa County officials are starting to plan for the distribution of funding coming from the $1.9 trillion virus relief package President Joe Biden signed…
The Board of Tulsa County Commissioners is formally opposed to legislation that would give the state more power over the Tulsa Health Department.The board…