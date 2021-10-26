-
Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputies will be monitoring dozens more security cameras at this year’s Tulsa State Fair.The number of cameras this year is around…
The Tulsa Health Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccines throughout the run of the Tulsa State Fair.They will be in the lower level of SageNet…
Safety inspectors are buzzing about the fairgrounds ahead of the start of the Tulsa State Fair on Thursday.Oklahoma is one of the few states where state…
With the Tulsa State Fair beginning Thursday, new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to decline in Tulsa County; however, both are…
The 2020 Tulsa State Fair has been canceled.The Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority pulled the plug Tuesday afternoon on midway rides and…
For the first time in four and a half decades, there’s a new ride vendor on the midway at the Tulsa State Fair. Marketing Supervisor for the fair, Sarah…
The Tulsa State Fair has animals, rides, and unusual foods…but not the opportunity to sign a petition to legalize medical marijuana as supporters…
As Tulsa State Fair food booths prove, you can deep fry just about anything. Deep fried pickles, cheesecake, pumpkin balls, ice cream, candy bars, and…
Inspectors are at Expo Square checking midway rides for safety. Every year, state inspectors from the Labor Department look over rides and scan operators’…