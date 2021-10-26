Tulsa University Law School

-
The University of Tulsa College of Law's 20th Annual Buck Colbert Franklin Memorial Civil Rights Lecture was originally scheduled for earlier this year,…
-
Our guest on this edition of StudioTulsa is Stephen Galoob, an Associate Professor of Law here at TU. Prof. Galoob will give a free-to-the-public lecture…
-
American Promise, a Cross-Partisan Nonprofit Aimed at Undoing Citizens United, Opens a Tulsa ChapterThe Citizens United ruling, surely among the most controversial U.S. Supreme Court decisions of the modern era, was a 5-4 vote in 2010 affirming that the…
-
On this edition of ST, we present a fascinating discussion with Dr. Robert Spoo, the Chapman Distinguished Chair at The University of Tulsa College of…
-
This evening, Wednesday the 7th, the TU College of Law will present the 19th Annual John W. Hager Distinguished Lecture in the John Rogers Hall on the…
-
On this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak with Heather Gerken, the J. Skelly Wright Professor of Law at Yale Law School. She's a recognized expert in…
-
A special representative of the United Nations comes to Tulsa University to hear concerns of Native Americans. James Anaya is an independent expert…