-
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has expanded a free child care benefit for Oklahomans who have lost their jobs.Three months of fully subsidized…
-
Analysts with the Oklahoma Policy Institute told state lawmakers Tuesday that Gov. Kevin Stitt's early termination of enhanced federal unemployment…
-
State Supreme Court Referee Hears Arguments In Cases Related To End Of Federal Unemployment PaymentsParties to two lawsuits over the state’s early end to enhanced federal unemployment benefits made their arguments on Wednesday before an Oklahoma Supreme…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge has ordered the state to reinstate a pandemic-related supplemental federal unemployment assistance program that was…
-
Several Oklahomans are suing over Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to end additional federal unemployment benefits late last month, alleging he overstepped his…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission on Friday reported a drop in the state’s jobless rate in May, even as the numbers of…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission announced Thursday that it is expanding the eligibility for cash incentives to those who…
-
Stitt Announces Federal Unemployment Benefits Ending, State To Offer $1,200 Return To Work IncentiveOklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt confirmed Monday the state is pulling the plug on federal enhanced unemployment benefits on June 26.Congress funded the…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Unemployment claims in Oklahoma showed mixed numbers as initial claims for benefits declined while continuing claims increased, the…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Virus-related claims for unemployment benefits, including initial and continuing claims and the four-week moving average, have…