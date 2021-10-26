Unforgettable Music

-
Pretty quiet year so far, am I right?Just kidding. It’s been nuts.Hearings…fires…elections…tweets. Complex issues have come fast and furious in 2018, with…
-
Saying Thanks with a Pint and a Party!Lush pansies from Southwood. Twenty years of Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me! And a pint glass that comes with its own…
-
My friends will tell you: I’m not a cockeyed optimist. I’m the gal in the back of the room rolling her eyes and looking for the hors d’oeuvres table. But…
-
Cool-weather gifts for you!Ahhh, that summer sun was great! But with fall and winter on the way, we’ve rounded up thank-you gifts perfect for cooler days.…