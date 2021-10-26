-
Tulsa County Commissioners approve a resolution affirming results of the April 5th Vision sales tax extension election. Even though approved by 64% of…
-
On this installment of StudioTulsa, we are talking about the Vision program, which was recently approved by the Tulsa City Council in unanimous vote, and…
-
After Hearing 130 Vision Proposals in Recent Weeks, the Tulsa City Council Must Now Narrow Them DownThe proposals for the City of Tulsa's Vision sales-tax extension are all now in, and those proposals are many and varied. Some are, indeed, visionary;…
-
Our guest today on ST is Bill Leighty, executive director of the Smart Growth Tulsa Coalition, which was founded in 2014 as an organization "committed to…
-
One Tulsa County official favors hiking rents and seeking commitments from airport tenants if they receive Vision 2 funds. Commissioner Fred Perry says he…
-
Tulsa City Councilors are putting together a list of Vision 2 projects to be funded…should the measure pass in November. Council Chair G.T. Bynum says…
-
Tulsa County leaders okay placing Vision 2 on a November 6th ballot.After a public hearing at the courthouse, County Commissioners unanimously approve…