Tulsa is preparing for its second consecutive June featuring thousands of visitors, demonstrations and a visit from the President of the United States,…
A number of demonstrations are scheduled around Tulsa Saturday, with potentially thousands gathering for a prayer march with the Tulsa Police Department…
Tulsa’s top cop told state lawmakers on Thursday the department is working to improve its reviews of officers’ uses of force.Chief Wendell Franklin said…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Growing anti-police sentiment around the country could have a profoundly negative impact on the ability to recruit quality officers,…
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin says violent crime is up in the city.Franklin called a news conference Tuesday to give some of TPD's stats. He said…
The Tulsa Police Department will be responding to complaints about Tulsa's new mandatory mask ordinance only if called by a property owner, Mayor G.T.…
Presenting the results of a research study analyzing use-of-force by the Tulsa Police Department over several years to the Tulsa City Council, TPD Chief…
A Tulsa police officer is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a Tulsa Police Department spokesperson.Eight members of the department in…
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — One of the two Tulsa Police Department officers who were shot during a traffic stop has died, authorities said Tuesday.Police Chief…
Citing No Evidence, Police Union Claims 'Anti-Police Rhetoric' Played Role In TPD Officers' ShootingCiting no evidence, the head of Tulsa's local police union claimed in a statement that a "national anti-police narrative" played a role in the shooting of…