Local & Regional

Bixby mayor provides clarification on city's water crisis

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published July 19, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT
_bixby_water_Crisis
A photo of tents set up to provide water to residents during an ongoing water crisis in Bixby, Oklahoma. Provided by Shawna Poindexter on July 19, 2022.

Mayor Brian Guthrie said the city of Bixby is working with state and local officials to restore water to residents.

Guthrie said city leaders were taken completely by surprise after Wagoner County withdrew a substantial amount of water from the Bixhoma tank last week.

The county shares access to a metered valve with Bixby, but using it is for emergencies only. By the time officials figured out what was going on, the tank had been drained.

According to Guthrie, the valve was accessed due to a water line break.

He said while the city is happy to help, he's frustrated by Wagoner County's failure to communicate.

"But you know what?" Guthrie asked. "Common courtesy would be to call someone, or let someone know, or ask and say, 'hey this is what we're doing.'"

Guthrie said the city's best bet would be to use a temporary pump system to help get everything back into operation by the end of the week

As for the meeting held by community members Saturday to discuss the water crisis, Guthrie said he did not receive an invitation.

Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
