Tulsa security officers clear homeless encampment amid dangerous heat wave

A homeless encampment in front of a QuikTrip near Interstate 244 and North Sheridan Road was cleared out by Tulsa Security Task Force officers Friday morning. With temperatures expected to pass 105 degrees next week, some who had been living in the area said they're now concerned for their safety.

Tony, who has been without a home for months, said this is the location where volunteers have been dropping off food. Now, he said he's worried he won't get to eat or have somewhere to stay.

"But, they — they don't want us to be where we're seen," Tony said about city officials.

Security officer Chris Feltz said officials will usually leave people who are living without homes, alone. Unless he receives complaints.

"It's a tough situation," Feltz began. "Everyone has to have somewhere to go, and we understand that. My rule with my guys is that we do our job with compassion and humanity."

Feltz said he meets people from all walks of life that are homeless.

One woman, who Feltz says his team fondly calls "Momma," was told weeks ago by an outreach group that she would soon have somewhere to sleep. But due to an oversight, Feltz said Momma is still living on the streets.

The solution?

"Find us housing," Tony said. "You know? I have mental health and I'm waiting on them to house me."

City security officers said they do their best to provide resources for those they have to move.