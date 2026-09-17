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Tulsa City Council has plan to establish public safety oversight board

Public Radio Tulsa | By Dan Potter
Published September 17, 2026 at 8:11 AM CDT
tulsa city hall from across the street
Matt Trotter
/
KWGS
Tulsa City Hall

The notion of establishing some sort of oversight board to review the actions of the Tulsa Police Department has been around for years but no plan has ever made it past city council. Now, councilors are looking at a new public safety oversight proposal and could vote on it as soon as next week.

Former Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum first proposed establishing what he called the "Office of Independent Monitor" in 2019. Councilors ultimately rejected the idea. Several similar proposals have been discussed since but none gained any purchase with councilors until now.

This plan, from city councilors Vanessa Hall-Harper and Lori Decter Wright, would establish two groups: The Office of Independent Review and Oversight of Public Safety and an 11-member civilian oversight board which would govern the oversight office. The oversight office would monitor investigations and examine how serious cases were handled. However, any recommendations made by either group would be advisory and non-binding.

Tulsa City Council will resume discussions on the proposal Sept. 23 with a possible vote later in the evening.
Dan Potter
Dan Potter joined Pubic Radio Tulsa this month as our new News Director! Dan’s is a familiar voice having been on the air for seventeen years at KRMG where most recently he anchored Tulsa’s #1 morning show. Potter’s been a PRT Sustainer since 2021 and even donated a car to support us last year.
See stories by Dan Potter