TCC announces $57 million renovation to Metro Campus

Close to 22, 000 students attend classes at one of Tulsa Community College’s campuses in Green Country. Over 5,000 of them study at the TCC Metro Campus downtown and much of that campus hasn’t been updated in decades.

In fact, there are some labs at the TCC Metro campus that haven’t been updated since the 1970s. But, that’s about to change with the announcement Tuesday that TCC and the TCC Foundation have formed a public-private partnership to fund a massive renovation project at the downtown campus. The foundation is raising $30 million dollars from private donors while the college kicks in $27 million it has saved specifically for this project.

The work will focus on extensive renovations to the Academic Building, which used to be the headquarters for Sinclair Oil Company, and the Student Union building, the former Manual Arts Building for Central High School. TCC officials said the renovations will create modern spaces that respond to the needs of today’s students.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place in December with construction expected to take 18 months.