'We're not forgotten.': Two Oklahoma veterans share personal stories, Veterans Day meaning

They served in different branches of the United States Armed Forces, yet two veterans from eastern Oklahoma share a common bond – an experience that strengthened their love for their country.

U.S. Navy veteran Candice Cason served 3 years as a Boatswain on the USS Gunston Hall. The dock landing ship transports U.S. Marines and gear while launching and supporting landing craft and helicopters.

Photo courtesy of Candice Cason A portrait of U.S. Navy veteran Candice Cason in her formal Service Dress Blue uniform.

Cason said serving in the Navy was, “probably the hardest thing I have done in my life, but it was worth it.”

Before the Navy, Cason said she had no clear calling. She was inspired by her Navy veteran uncle to enlist.

Cason struggled with authority figures, and no one expected her to even pass boot camp – When she did, and was deployed, it was the first time she left home.

Because she didn’t experience active combat, Cason says she doesn’t think she belongs in the same category as other veterans. However, her time onboard the Gunston allowed her to see parts of Africa, Greece, and Italy – something she never expected to do.

Photo courtesy of Candice Cason U.S. Navy veteran Candice Cason (right) poses with her fellow Naval officers Thomas Hernandez (center) and Sheena Hindz (left).

“I would’ve never been able to travel to the places I traveled to, would’ve never made friends from everywhere – every walk of life,” said Cason. “I would’ve…there’s no telling where I would be now if I didn’t have that experience.”

Photo courtesy of Mike Anderson U.S. Army veteran Mike Anderson.

U.S. Army veteran Mike Anderson feels the same. He served 4 years as a tank crewman before moving back home where he served in the Army Reserve in Oklahoma and at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas as part of military intelligence.

Anderson also did not have a direction in life when he enlisted. When he served, Anderson said he knew he was part of something bigger than himself and it shifted his mindset.

“You see your country differently than a normal person,” said Anderson. “You see it less of a kind of government entity, but more of everyone around you.”

When asked about patriotism, Anderson said he, and other veterans, define it differently than those who believe it involves loyalty to a government, politician or rule of law.

Photo courtesy of Mike Anderson U.S. Army veteran Mike Anderson (center) and his fellow service members.

“It’s our neighborhoods. It’s our towns. It’s our cities. It’s our state,” said Anderson. “And so, we – that’s why we are so patriotic because we see it as a community and that we sacrificed sections of our life.”

To both Mike Anderson and Candice Cason, Veterans Day is not only a celebration but…

“It just is kind of a nod that we’re not forgotten,” said Anderson.