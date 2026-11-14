An NPR correspondent on what she's learning following special education teachers all year

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

A long time ago, when I briefly worked as a public school teacher, I was most impressed by special education teachers. It wasn't just their challenging teaching assignments. It was how they could juggle the responsibilities of both classroom instruction and the mountains of paperwork required by law to show how they were addressing their students' needs.

So when I heard NPR's Jonaki Mehta and her colleagues on the education team were following about a dozen special education teachers from around the country, I knew I wanted to talk to her for Reporter's Notebook, our weekly series where we hear from NPR correspondents and editors about how they tell stories you hear across the network. Here's Jonaki talking about the project.

JONAKI MEHTA, BYLINE: We really are focusing on the teacher experience, but of course, the teacher experience is directly tied to student interactions. And so it's really just about having a lot of conversations and leaving our door open to any questions and concerns that come up.

SCHMITZ: For weeks now, Jonaki and her team have received regular voice memos from teachers like Danalyn Garcia.

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DANALYN GARCIA: I feel like I was coming into this school year more prepared this time around, yet I feel like the needs are even greater than the year before.

SCHMITZ: So when I spoke to Jonaki for Reporter's Notebook, I asked her why they decided to follow special education teachers for a year.

MEHTA: They are some of the hardest to find and hardest to keep teachers out there. And there's been this shortage of special education teachers for over 50 years. That shortage is kind of only getting worse, and that's partly 'cause the number of kids with disabilities is at a record high. So we want to know why that is not just through research, but by actually keeping in touch with a bunch of teachers over the course of this ongoing school year. I've been working with producer Lauren Migaki on exchanging voice memos with these teachers.

SCHMITZ: Wow.

MEHTA: We've heard about good cries in the bathroom, lots of moments of self-doubt, also really lovely moments of joy seeing students grow.

SCHMITZ: And before we get into the details of the project, I'm just curious. You mentioned the number of students with disabilities is growing in the U.S. Why is that?

MEHTA: Well, there are a few different reasons for that. There's better identification now. There's earlier screening. There are also more categories that sort of count as being eligible for specialized services...

SCHMITZ: Ah.

MEHTA: ...Than in the past. So, you know, broadly - more awareness, better identification, less stigma - those are some of the reasons.

SCHMITZ: Is there a specific teacher who you've been in touch with who captures the essence of what this series is becoming?

MEHTA: Rob, that is like asking a teacher who their favorite student is.

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SCHMITZ: Who's your favorite teacher?

MEHTA: (Laughter) No. I mean, you know, I will say, like, the two sorts of teachers that are sticking out in the project so far are some of our early-career, especially our first-year teachers who are just - you know, some of them are in their early 20s. This is their first job, and they are just so hard on themselves because they care so deeply about these students.

So, you know, I think there's - there are teachers like Emily Ellis, who teaches in Cayce, South Carolina. She teaches early childhood education. And, you know, she has just talked so much about some of the hardships, but you can always hear in her voice the joy of seeing her students grow, and I can let her talk about some of that. She just finished her first quarter of teaching, and she sent us this voice memo a few days ago.

EMILY ELLIS: Oh, my gosh, just looking back at data and just seeing where they started and where they are now - like, some of them are on their way to mastering their IEP goals. Like, I have one student that came in. He couldn't count, didn't really know his letters. And now he's counting to 10 on his own and knowing his letter sounds. So even on those hard days, even when I feel like nothing is working, everything is failing, the data shows that I am doing the best I can for my kids and that they are making progress.

SCHMITZ: Aw, that is just wonderful to hear. And, you know, I imagine it's - this is not easy, for reporters like you to get access to these types of teachers and these classrooms, students. You know, there are a lot of privacy concerns here. How did you find the people that you're talking to?

MEHTA: Yeah, we cast our net very wide, producer Lauren Migaki and I. We, you know, reached out to teachers on social media. We found professors of special education who recommended students, word of mouth, callouts - kind of tried it all.

And yes, it has been challenging. But the other thing I'll say is, like, once we got in touch with teachers, so many of them were so eager to share what it's like to do this work, and, like, many of them have independently told us, this feels - you know, sending you all these voice memos, it feels like therapy, like someone's finally listening to what it's like to do this work that no one seems to understand.

So I was like, oh, we have all these teachers. Probably, you know, three-quarters of them are going to fall off on responding to us. And look, it is hard to get ahold of these teachers sometimes. But when they take that time out, they have just let us into their lives and their world in a way I did not expect.

And, you know, now we're at the stage where we're going to start visiting some of them in person in classrooms. That's a lot harder. We're dealing with, you know, a whole other level of student privacy and, you know, permissions from schools and stuff like that. But so far, yes, it's been tough to get access, but at the same time, I think these teachers really want to be heard.

SCHMITZ: How often do they send them, and, you know, what is the whole framework around this? And are they doing this from their car after they are finished with their day? Tell me a little bit more about that.

MEHTA: Yeah. So they - we've kind of told them once every couple of weeks, at least, we want to hear how things are going, but send us voice memos when you're feeling the most. You know, when you have just had that cry in the bathroom or you have just had that really hard day,or you've had this moment of seeing one of your students, you know, meet a goal. Tell us about that.

And so, you know, there's not a strict cadence. This really does feel like - I'm a big WhatsApp user, so it feels like the regular cadence of talking to my cousins on WhatsApp. So, you know, it's really just - and they are busy people. You know, this is not happening in a very calculated, formulaic way.

SCHMITZ: Right.

MEHTA: So they are sending us a lot from drives home after school, cleaning up classrooms at the crack of dawn when they're waking up to prepare for the day. So it's, you know, yeah, from the living room couch at 10 at night.

SCHMITZ: Wow.

MEHTA: So really getting the range of the day, I would say.

SCHMITZ: And as I'm listening to you talk about this, I'm just wondering to myself, I mean, are you finding cases of burnout?

MEHTA: Yes, absolutely. I mean, I think so far - it's a couple months into the school year. I don't think any teacher has, you know, used exactly that word, but that's certainly what they're describing.

I mean, one of our teachers has been teaching for decades, and, you know, he told us early on that this was going to be the test year where he was going to decide, is this something I'm going to keep doing? - because I've - you know, he says he's lost so many hours of sleep. His mental health has suffered. And so far, he's actually having a better year than he expected.

So, you know, we'll see where this goes. But yeah, I mean, certainly what I'm hearing, I would define as burnout. But yeah, we'll just have to see how - if, you know, these teachers make it to the end of the year and beyond.

SCHMITZ: That is Jonaki Mehta. She covers education with a focus on students with disabilities for NPR. Jonaki, thanks so much.

MEHTA: Thanks, Rob. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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