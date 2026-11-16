National reports findings show 61% of Oklahoma's rural hospitals at risk of closing

A recent national report is calling attention to the financial struggles of rural hospitals, and its findings show 61% of Oklahoma’s rural hospitals are at risk of closing.

Nearly one-third of the country’s rural hospitals are at risk of closing due to financial strain, including 44 just in Oklahoma. Of those 44, 17 are on the brink of shutting down.

The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform’s report lists three main causes:



expenses for delivering medical care to patients exceeds what is received for services,

not enough money is coming in from outside sources to cover the losses

and low financial reserves.

Oklahoma Voice reports the assessment fails to consider supplemental Medicaid and tax payments, according to the head of the Oklahoma Hospital Association. Yet slow and below cost payments from healthcare plans do play a factor in the closures alongside Medicaid cuts.

Since 2015, seven rural Oklahoma hospitals have closed.