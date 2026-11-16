Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner touts $45 million settlement with State Farm

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready announced the $45 million settlement in a press release Friday . But while Mulready touts it as a win for consumers, Attorney General Gentner Drummond isn't so sure.

The settlement relates to State Farm's handling of wind and hail roof damage claims from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2025. The company is the largest writer of homeowners insurance in Oklahoma, holding about 30% of the market share , compared to the next competitor's 9%.

And while State Farm denies wrongdoing as it fights in other tangentially related legal fronts , Mulready said the probe – formally known as a Market Conduct Examination – found nearly two dozen violations of state insurance laws by State Farm, specifically of statutes outlined in the Unfair Claims Settlement Practices Act .

The examination was conducted by Oklahoma Insurance Department contractors reviewing the five-year period, Mulready said. But it had to be done confidentially per state statute, he said, which meant that he had to quietly watch State Farm be sued separately over denied roof damage claims by a private Oklahomans and State Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

"We were getting beat up pretty good about homeowners insurance…that we're not doing anything," Mulready said of the insurance department. "But we just can't talk about it. It's confidential. And so now we can, so, we're pleased with the settlement agreement, that we're able to reach a substantial amount of money that can be put back into Oklahomans pockets."

Of the total $45 million, a minimum of $35 million will be used to fund an escrow account that will directly pay out to Oklahomans whose claims were wrongfully denied, while $10 million will fund the state's home reinforcement grant program.

There is also a separate $2.86 million State Farm will pay the department directly for violation fines and examination expenses.

'A way out' for State Farm

In June, Drummond filed a lawsuit against State Farm in the Cleveland County District Court, one day after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled he couldn't intervene in a private case filed two months before, known as Hursh v. State Farm .

Both cases—and others—relate to roof-damage claims denied by State Farm, but Drummond's expands the private lawsuit's single denied claim to accuse the company of an internal scheme to deny thousands of claims to protect its bottom line.

Drummond's office didn't immediately respond to inquiries for comment.

But Mulready said that while the settlement itself can't be used as evidence against State Farm in the ongoing court battles, the market examination findings can be, and given there is overlap among the private plaintiffs and those affected by denied claims over the examination timeline, he hopes the department's work is used to support Oklahomans.

"It absolutely can be used as evidence in other cases," he said. "So we're hopeful that will aid the Attorney General's efforts."He said State Farm will notify affected consumers by Dec. 31 with instructions on how to have their denied claims reviewed by a third party once more to ensure they qualify for restitution.

"They will have to opt in, and there will be a form to do that, of course, that will be available on our website, and there'll be instructions in the notification on how to do that," Mulready said.

"And also, while this does not exclude any of those folks that may have litigation going on," he continued, "If the third party administrator agrees that it should have been paid, they will have to release that litigation in order to receive payment."

In an emailed statement, Drummond called the settlement a last-ditch effort to protect State Farm, not consumers.

Here is Drummond's full response:

"While this settlement may look good on the surface, the fine print gives State Farm a way out. Homeowners must sign away their bad-faith claims, and those who have sued must drop their lawsuits to get paid under this 11th-hour agreement. Even then, the most they can recover is what State Farm owed them in the first place, and any money left goes back to State Farm. On top of that, the agreement bars the Oklahoma Insurance Department from ever seeking further penalties for this conduct and prohibits the next Insurance Commissioner from examining State Farm's practices for 12 months, all while State Farm admits no wrongdoing. That's not consumer protection. It's corporate protection. My office's lawsuit will continue, and we will keep fighting for every Oklahoma family that was wrongly denied."

