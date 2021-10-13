© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Severe storms prompt tornado warnings in Oklahoma City

Public Radio Tulsa | By associated press
Published October 13, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT
tornado_siren_0.gif
file photo
/

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Severe storms that hit Oklahoma overnight caused damage in western Oklahoma and prompted tornado warnings in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area early Wednesday.

Downed power lines and roof damage was reported in Clinton, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City. Damage was also reported at the Clinton Regional Airport, KWTV reported.

Tornado warnings were issued shortly early Wednesday for Oklahoma City and surrounding areas. Forecasters said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was moving over the northeastern Oklahoma City area at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Local & Regional