Severe storms prompt tornado warnings in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Severe storms that hit Oklahoma overnight caused damage in western Oklahoma and prompted tornado warnings in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area early Wednesday.

Downed power lines and roof damage was reported in Clinton, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City. Damage was also reported at the Clinton Regional Airport, KWTV reported.

Tornado warnings were issued shortly early Wednesday for Oklahoma City and surrounding areas. Forecasters said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was moving over the northeastern Oklahoma City area at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.